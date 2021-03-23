Hazel Tech Announces Stacey Lessel as Account Executive

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces industry veteran Stacey Lessel has joined the company as an AgTech Account Executive.

Lessel joins Hazel Tech following 18 years of produce industry experience specializing in global packaging sales. Most recently she serviced the grower-packer-shipper community in her role as Regional Sales Manager at Plastpac and prior as Sales Manager at Calpine Containers. Lessel will focus on managing Hazel Tech’s rapidly expanding customer base and commercial operations in the Midwest and other key territories.

Over 160 grower-packer-shippers across 12 countries have partnered with Hazel Tech® as a post-harvest technology provider. Founded in 2015, Hazel’s core technologies revolve around the release of active, shelf-life enhancing vapor from packaging inserts called sachets. The sachets are placed in boxes of bulk produce by commercial growers at the time of harvest, extending the shelf-life of produce up to three times by slowing aging in produce and preventing decay.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to join the team at Hazel Technologies. Their industry proven and academically validated post-harvest solutions are driving sales for grower-packer-shippers and retailers alike, all while making a positive impact in reducing global food waste” said Lessel.

“We are focused on introducing high caliber talent with diverse industry experience to our growing organization,” said Pat Flynn, CMO at Hazel Technologies. “Stacey’s sales experience in building relationships with customers, implementing packaging programs and launching new products will help further integrate Hazel’s innovative technology into the fresh produce category.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel was used on over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

