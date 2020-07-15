Hazel Tech Announces Successful Mango Export Partnership with Fundo Los Paltos

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, announces a partnership with Fundo Los Paltos, a leading grower and exporter of mangoes from Peru since 2006. As part of the partnership, Fundo Los Paltos mangoes exported to Asia and Europe will incorporate Hazel™ for Mango to ensure the highest possible quality arrivals.

In 2018, Peru was the 3rd largest mango exporter in the world, exporting over 9,000 containers of mangoes, over 70% of which were sent to Asia or Europe. Fundo Los Paltos currently manages over 700 acres of mangoes in the San Lorenzo production area of Piura on the coast of Northern Peru. In-depth testing last season with Hazel™ for Mango yielded positive results including higher firmness, lower incidence of decay and lower quality claims on arrival.

“In 2019 we tested Hazel™ for Mango on approximately 30% of our export shipments, with 25 to 32 day transit times to Europe or Asia,” said Renzo Muro, CEO, of Fundo Los Paltos, “Our product arrived with consistently higher firmness and lower incidence of decay such as anthracnose, and as a result we reduced quality claims by 75%. We look forward to fully incorporating Hazel Tech®️ into our export containers this upcoming season”

“Our Hazel™ for Mango and Hazel™ for Grape post-harvest solutions have received a lot of excitement in South America following consistent positive results in the past year. We look forward to servicing our customers and continuing to grow our presence in the market,” said Martin Roeder, Latin America Sales Manager.

“Mango production has continued to grow in recent years, and with the food supply chain globalizing faster than ever, longer shipment distances mean a higher risk for lower quality arrivals and more food waste,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO of Hazel Technologies. “Our goal at Hazel has always been to sustainably connect global markets by ensuring maximum fruit quality and minimum food waste. The success of our new Peruvian partnership paves the way for future partnerships in India, Brazil, and Thailand. It’s a big step forward for our international presence.”

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that

develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste. For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Fundo Los Paltos: Founded in 2006 in the fertile San Lorenzo Valley of coastal Northwestern Peru, our company has grown to become a leading grower and exporter of conventional and organic mangoes, grapes, and avocados. With nearly 500 hectares of total production, we service customers across the world in Asia, Europe, and North America. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/FundoLosPaltosSac/