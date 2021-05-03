Hazel Tech Announces Tommy Caruana as Director of Retail Business Development

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces Tommy Caruana has joined the company as Director of Business Development – Retail.

With over 10 years of experience in the perishable retail sector, Caruana’s expertise ranges from procurement and category management to merchandising and marketing analytics. Most recently Caruana served as Procurement Manager of Produce & Floral at Wakefern Food Corp. During his time at Wakefern, Caruana held progressive responsibilities leading diverse teams and overseeing $1B+ of produce procurement for six banners across the Northeast. In addition, he built retail programs to drive top line sales and worked closely with quality assurance teams to ensure the highest standards and best practices.

As Hazel’s Director of Business Development – Retail, Caruana will manage the company’s business development strategy and implementation for retail accounts. He will report directly to VP of Marketing Kellen Stailey Martin and will direct the go-to-market strategy for the retail sector and help reduce food waste throughout the retail supply chain.

“My passion for many years has been reducing food waste and bringing the freshest food to retail shelves. I am excited to join the extremely talented and growing team at Hazel Technologies and focus on my passion every day,” commented Caruana.

“As Hazel Tech’s impact in reducing global food waste continues to grow, I look forward to the Business Development Team exploring new opportunities with growers and retail partners,” said Kellen Stailey Martin, VP of Marketing at Hazel Technologies, Inc. “Tommy’s deep retail and analytical experience will help us leverage data and insights to drive strategic decisions and deliver value across the supply-chain.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including. In 2020, Hazel Tech was used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

