Hazel Tech Gears Up for 2022 US Apple Season at Apple Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded company developing innovations to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste announces open registration for their 2nd annual Apple Quality Summit next week. The one-hour event will be held on Thursday May 26th and will feature presentations focused on preparing the US apple industry for the 2022 season.

Speakers will include Dr. Desmond O’Rourke, Founder and Principal at Belrose, Inc., Art Varela, Quality Control at Washington State-based River Valley Fruit, Joe Burnham, Owner of Ohio-based Burnham Orchards, Dano Simmons, Owner of Ohio-based Peace Valley Orchards, and Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies.

Desmond O’Rourke, Founder and Principal at Belrose, Inc., has studied agricultural economics for over 50 years, with a focus in fresh apple, pear, and cherry marketing. In 1994, he founded his consulting company, Belrose, Inc. where he works with leading public and private organizations around the world to provide insights on global market forecasting for a variety of commodities.

“In a time of great geopolitical and market uncertainty,” said Desmond O’Rourke, President at Belrose, Inc., “sound assessment of the apple market is critical for making good decisions. I’m eager to discuss this further during next Thursday’s quality summit.”

Art Varela, Joe Burnham, and Dano Simmons will participate in an apple perspective panel where they will discuss their tried-and-true techniques for gearing up for the apple season following Desmond’s presentation. The Summit will close with Mario Cervantes discussing postharvest technologies benefiting the apple category.

“From Hazel 100™ to Hazel Datica™ our suite of technologies is built to provide apple growers with a successful season from start to finish,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies, “I can’t wait to discuss the new and exciting ways our technology is benefiting the apple industry during the Quality Summit.”

The Apple Quality Summit is a free event and will offer both English and Spanish translations. Registration is open to the general industry until May 26th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit https://bit.ly/applesummit2022.

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Belrose, Inc.:

Belrose, Inc. was founded in 1994 by Desmond O’Rourke. The company conducts business and marketing analysis for deciduous fruits around the world. Publications by the company include their monthly World Apple Report newsletter and their annual reports on the apple, pear, kiwifruit, and cherry categories.

For more information, visit https://www.e-belrose.com/ .

About River Valley Fruit:

Formerly known as Conrad & Adams LLC, River Valley Fruit is an internationally recognized grower/packer/shipper based in Yakima Valley, Washington. The company predominately focuses on the production of conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries.

For more information, visit https://rivervalleyfruit.net/.

About Burnham Orchards:

Burnham Orchards is a family owned and operated farm based in Berlin Heights, OH with 800+ acres under production. With farming roots dating back to the early 1800s, the orchard is dedicated to growing and providing high quality produce. Burnham Orchards grows a wide array of commodities, including apples, cherries, peaches, and plums.

For more information, visit http://www.burnhamorchards.com/.

About Peace Valley Orchards:

Founded in 1948, Peace Valley Orchards is a family owned and operated grower/packer/shipper with 300 acres under production. The orchard’s predominate commodity is apples, but also grows a handful of stone fruit and pear varieties.

For more information, visit http://www.pvoinc.com/.