Hazel Tech & London Fruit Launch New Quality Technology for Limes

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for the fresh produce industry to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste and Pharr, TX-based London Fruit, a leading shipper of limes, mango, and other tropicals have announced a new partnership in the lime category.

The partnership focuses on the use of a new technology, Hazel™ for Lime, on fresh limes marketed by London Fruit. Hazel™ for Lime is a small, biodegradable packaging insert, placed in the box during the packing process following harvest, which helps maintain the full green color of the lime during the shipping and retail merchandising process by limiting the effects of ethylene. According to UC-Davis, “ethylene causes limes to lose their green color and unmask their yellow pigments.”

One consistent challenge with shipping fresh limes in the supply chain is their extremely high level of perishability. Limes often lose their vibrant green color faster when stored with high ethylene producing fresh produce items like mango and other tropicals. Yellowing limes are perceived by consumers to be less fresh and therefore have a lower value. If lime yellowing is severe enough, the fruit may never be sold, which contributes to food waste and lost sales.

Following the implementation of Hazel™ for Lime in their supply chain, London Fruit observed improved color retention for a period of 14 days in Persian lime produced in Mexico. “Today’s consumers care deeply about sustainability and environmental footprint, but also demand the freshest, greenest limes possible,” said Amanda Horney, Business Development Manager, London Fruit. “Using Hazel™ for Lime allows us to sustainably provide the best quality limes to our valued consumers and continue the tradition of innovation we have embraced since the founding of London Fruit in 1981.”

“Following our successful launch in limes, Hazel Technologies’ is now active in over 15 different fresh produce categories,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, “We are excited to continue our innovation progress with our valued partners at London Fruit, a leading innovator in the lime category for nearly four decades.”

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About London Fruit:

A South Texas, family-owned business since 1981, we have been importing and distributing Avocados, Mangos, and Limes from Mexico to wholesalers and retailers in the United States. Our 45,000 sq ft facility is located next to the US/Mexico border. We remain focused on providing premium tropical fruits from Mexico, utilizing & continuously improving on our BestPractices, Policies and Procedures to ensure the highest level of food safety and quality. For more information, visit www.londonfruit.com call 956-781-7799 or e-mail [email protected].