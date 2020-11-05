Hazel Tech to Host First Annual Mango Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – ​​Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of the first ever virtual Mango Quality Summit. A one hour event held on Wednesday November 25th, the summit will feature keynote speakers from across the mango industry ahead of the ‘20-’21 Southern Hemisphere mango season.

Speakers will include Dr. Jorge A. Osuna-García, a prominent mango researcher who has conducted studies for groups including the National Mango Board as well as the government of Mexico, Renzo Muro, CEO of Fundo Los Paltos, a leading mango grower and exporter in Peru, and Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager at Hazel Technologies, Inc.

The keynote speeches will highlight the latest research on fresh mango post-harvest quality, including maintaining quality in different varieties of mango, preventing development of fungus such as anthracnose, and ensuring optimum quality during long-distance transit.

“This year has been an unprecedented year for the mango industry and tropical fruit industry in general, across Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, and the rest of the Americas,” commented Jorge A. Osuna-García. “I am excited to share our latest mango quality research developments with the tropical fruit industry in order to ensure a successful future season.”

“Fundo Los Paltos is always seeking to be at the frontier of fruit quality innovation, which is why we are excited to participate in the Mango Quality Summit,” commented Renzo Muro, CEO, Fundo Lost Paltos. Fundo Los Paltos currently manages over 700 acres of mangoes in the San Lorenzo production area of Piura on the coast of Northern Peru.

“Hazel Tech has dedicated extensive research and investment to understand the most urgent post-harvest management problems in the tropical fruit and particularly the fresh mango category and deliver cutting-edge solutions. Hazel is excited to participate in and sponsor this event” said Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager Hazel Technologies.

The Mango Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until November 25th or until capacity is reached. Content will be available in both English and Spanish.

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.bit.ly/mangoqualitysummit2020.

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Dr. Jorge A Osuna-García:

Dr. Jorge A Osuna-García has researched the quality characteristics of tropical fruits since 1981. Dr. Osuna Garcia received a Ph.D. in Agronomy, Horticulture, and Post-Harvest Physiology from New Mexico State University, and currently serves as an Investigator for the Mexican National Institute of Forests, Agriculture, and Livestock.

About Fundo Los Paltos:

Founded in 2006 in the fertile San Lorenzo Valley of coastal Northwestern Peru, our company has grown to become a leading grower and exporter of conventional and organic mangoes, grapes, and avocados. With nearly 500 hectares of total production, we service customers across the world in Asia, Europe, and North America.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/FundoLosPaltosSac/