Hazel Tech to Host First Annual Stone Fruit Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of the first ever virtual Stone Fruit Quality Summit. A one hour event held on Friday February 26th, the summit will feature keynote speakers from across the stone fruit industry ahead of the 2021 Northern American stone fruit season.



Speakers will include Angelos Deltsidis, Assistant Professor of Postharvest Physiology at the University of Georgia, Bill Purewal, PureFresh Sales Owner and Sales Manager, grower and marketer of premium California fresh fruit since 1970, and Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager at Hazel Technologies, Inc.



Keynote speeches will highlight the latest research on fresh stone fruit post-harvest quality, including maintaining color and firmness in different varieties of stone fruit, preventing shrivel, and ensuring optimum quality during long-distance transit. In addition, speakers will discuss technology for stone fruit that has been tested by UC Davis on peaches, plums, nectarines and apricots.

“I am committed to finding new post-harvest solutions for crops with challenging shelf life,” commented Angelos Deltsidis. “I look forward to sharing stone fruit research results and case studies around proven advancements in shelf-life technology.”

“PureFresh Sales is continually looking for innovative ways to create value for our business and make our supply chain more sustainable long-term, which is why we are excited to participate in the Stone Fruit Quality Summit,” commented Bill Purewal. PureFresh Sales is based in California’s Central Valley and supplies key stone fruit varieties as well as specialty items with an emphasis on quality.

“Hazel Tech® has dedicated extensive research to understand the unique post-harvest and supply chain challenges in stone fruit. We are thrilled to offer a technology that can help growers, shippers and retailers provide top-quality fruit to the market. Hazel® invests in developing cutting-edge solutions and is excited to participate in and sponsor this event” said Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager Hazel Technologies.

The Stone Fruit Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until February 26th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.bit.ly/stonefruitqualitysummit2021

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel® is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Angelos Deltsidis:

Angelos Deltsidis is Assistant Professor of Postharvest Physiology at the University of Georgia. Previously Deltsidis worked for the UC Davis Horticulture Innovation Lab as an international postharvest specialist, providing expertise in postharvest technology of perishable crops, primarily fruits and vegetables, to projects located throughout the developing world. While at UC Davis, he also served as Associate Director of the UC Postharvest Technology Center. He holds a doctoral degree in Postharvest Physiology, master’s degree in agribusiness from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Crop Production and Rural Environment from the University of Thessaly in Greece.

About PureFresh Sales:

PureFresh Sales is based out of Selma, CA and is the exclusive marketing agent for the Purewal Family. We focus on many specialty and niche items with an emphasis on quality. All of our products are packed and stored locally. We’ve created strategic partnerships with growers around the world to ensure steady supplies to service your needs throughout the year. We take pride in our commitment to food safety, excellent service level, and our innovations in packaging. Through quality and diversity we offer a superior product at a competitive price.

For more information, visit www.purefreshsales.com.