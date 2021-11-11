Hazel Technologies Teams Up with Mirabella Farms, Inc. to Advance Grape Quality

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, announces a partnership with Fresno, CA-based Mirabella Farms, Inc.®, a family-owned table grape grower/packer/shipper with over 60 years of industry experience. Mirabella will be using Hazel’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, with its table grape exports to international destinations in Latin America moving forward.

Established in 1961, Mirabella Farms has grown premium table grapes for over a generation. The company is committed to ongoing research on new and existing grape varieties and grows over 10 varieties including Autumn King, Autumn Royal, and Red Malibu—a unique proprietary variety derived from the Flame table grape.

In addition to staying on top of varietal advancements, Mirabella is also focused on being a tech savvy grower utilizing the industries latest post-harvest technology. Mirabella Farms works closely alongside Vanguard International® to export a portion of their table grape harvest to customers in Latin America. After Mirabella saw Vanguard’s successes with Hazel 100™ on their Peruvian export arrivals, Mirabella decided to commit to protect their grape exports with Hazel 100.

“At Mirabella, we strive to stay on top of new postharvest, storage, and export technologies to ensure our top-quality grapes are premium from the vine to the consumer,” commented Philippe Markarian, General Manager, Mirabella Farms, “After hearing about how effective Hazel 100 is at preventing stem browning during transit we knew that adding Hazel’s solutions to our supply chain was the right move for Mirabella this season.”

“Approximately one third of table grapes grown in California are exported,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, “Hazel 100 makes the exporting process more sustainable and more profitable for growers, packers, and shippers by keeping their stems greener for longer. We look forward to working with Mirabella and protecting their grapes so that they arrive in the same pristine condition from the Californian vineyards to their customers worldwide.”

###

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Mirabella, Inc.: Established in 1961, Mirabella Farms has grown top quality grapes for over a generation. Mirabella Farms is a forward-thinking company, conducting ongoing research into new and existing grape varieties to meet changing consumer demands as well as their own high standards of excellence.

For more information, visit www.mirabellafarmsinc.com.