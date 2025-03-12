Healthy Family Project and Industry Partners Celebrate Impact at Southern Exposure

ORLANDO, FL – The annual Healthy Family Project Thank You Reception at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure brought together more than 200 produce industry professionals to celebrate another year of making a difference.

Through cause marketing retail and digital campaigns in 2024, Healthy Family Project and its partners raised more than $260,000 to support Feeding America® food banks, Foundation for Fresh Produce, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This brings Healthy Family’s total impact since 2002 to more than $8 million.

“For over two decades, this event has been a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change,” said John Shuman President of Shuman Farms and Found of Healthy Family Project. “Thanks to our incredible partners, we continue to inspire healthier eating habits while giving back to the communities we serve.”

During the reception, donation checks were presented to recognize the contributions of 2024 retail and digital programs, supported by retailers including Publix Super Markets, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division, Coborn’s, and Lowes Food Stores.

Speakers at the event included John Shuman, president and founder of Healthy Family Project; Jackie Nitti, Second Harvest Central Florida; and Andrew Marshall, Foundation for Fresh Produce.

This year’s event also featured a unique fundraising initiative to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, with attendees purchasing carrot and pea-themed earrings and pins for a “name your price” donation. The accessories, designed by Anne Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics, blended creativity with philanthropy, allowing attendees to give back in a fun and meaningful way, raising nearly $400.

The 2025 Southern Exposure Ohana theme was a perfect match for the Healthy Family Project booth, which was designed to resemble a dining room, complete with plates displaying statistics about hunger in the U.S. Guests had their photos taken with a Polaroid camera and added instantly to the ‘family photo’ wall, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness. The booth’s creative alignment with the Ohana theme earned it first place from the Southeast Produce Council with a portion of the prize being donated to Second Harvest Central Florida.

The booth also featured the newly designed Carry the Cause tote bags, created to raise awareness about hunger. Healthy Family Project’s Carry the Cause initiative—which supports food banks during critical times of need—was highlighted in the Southern Exposure Bright Ideas Showcase. As part of the initiative, event attendees received Carry the Cause tote bags to help spread awareness. The program ran throughout January and February and provided vital support to food banks both online and in Harps Food Stores.

Looking ahead, Healthy Family Project is preparing for another impactful year with retail partners and launching of digital campaigns such as the dietitian-focused Mission for Nutrition kicking off this month and Back to School with Healthy Family Project in August 2025.

Event Photos available. Email amanda@healthyfamilyproject for additional photos.

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided 22 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is a third-generation, industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.