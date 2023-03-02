Healthy Family Project Introduces New Dietitian Team for Mission for Nutrition 2023

Orlando, FL – Healthy Family Project is kicking off this year’s Mission for Nutrition with the announcement of a team of dietitians poised to serve as a sounding board for Healthy Family Project in 2023. The newly developed group includes dietitians in various niches Julie Lopez, culinary; Qula Madkin, sports nutrition; Chelsea Jones, meal planning; and Hayley Ewing, grocery. The dietitian team’s consumer introduction will take place during Mission for Nutrition through curated content.



The well-known Mission for Nutrition resource kit, featuring materials from health-conscious brand partners, was mailed to more than 400 retail dietitians at 52 retailers and more than 100 school food service and nutrition directors across the U.S. and Canada. The recipients are encouraged to utilize the kit materials in events and activities throughout National Nutrition Month®. National Nutrition Month is an annual March initiative created by the American Academy of Dietetics inviting everyone to learn about developing healthful eating habits.

In addition to the physical kit, Healthy Family Project released an all-new digital Nutrition Education Resource Center on HealthyFamilyProject.com that offers free nutrition resources and materials year-round. Healthy Family Project will award a $1,000 continued education scholarship to one dietitian using the materials for National Nutrition Month events.



“Each year we look to enhance Mission for Nutrition and the addition of our 2023 dietitian team was the perfect complement to an already robust and established program,” said Trish James, vice president at Healthy Family Project. “Our newly developed online nutrition resource center adds an extra value to the existing kits and offers additional ways for retail dietitians and school food service and nutrition directors to talk to shoppers and students.”



Mission for Nutrition partners are donating $8,000 to International Fresh Produce Association’s Foundation for Fresh Produce to increase accessibility to fruits and vegetables in schools and include Bee Sweet Citrus, JAZZ™ apples by Oppy, Nature Fresh Farms, and Shuman Farms RealSweet® Onions.



Last year, Mission for Nutrition’s social media impressions totaled more than 17 million and are expected to surpass this year with initiatives including a Live Facebook cooking class, Twitter party, social media giveaways, Instagram Reels, and TikTok. TheMissionforNutrition.com houses a free downloadable weekly breakfast planner featuring brand partner’s products and will be promoted digitally throughout the month as well as handed out in stores and at schools.



The digital, in-store, and in-school program in 2022 reached more than 219 million consumers. Mission for Nutrition was created in 2014 and is focused on the importance of eating nutritious foods and the value of meal planning. The program celebrates and supports the efforts of retail dietitians and school food service and nutrition directors and has raised more than $56,000 to increase accessibility to fruits and vegetables in schools and support Feeding America food banks.

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided 12 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.