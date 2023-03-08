Healthy Family Project Reception Celebrates 2022 Donations at Southern Exposure

ORLANDO, FL – Healthy Family Project’s annual thank you reception at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure saw more than 200 produce industry professionals celebrating the ongoing impact of Healthy Family Project’s cause marketing programs. Cause marketing retail and digital campaigns in 2022 raised $235k for Feeding America® food banks, Our Military Kids, Foundation for Fresh Produce and Ripe for Revival.



“This was our largest thank you reception to date and a great way to celebrate 20 years of giving back,” said John Shuman, president Shuman Farms and founder Healthy Family Project. “With the support of our retail and produce company partners, we are continuing to deliver best-in-class cause marketing programs influencing millions of families to eat healthier while also giving back to charities across the U.S.”



Donation checks were presented for each 2022 retail and digital program including Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division, Lowes Food Stores, Military Produce Group, Publix Super Markets, as well as digital programs Mission for Nutrition and Back to School.



The inspiration from the reception carried over to the Healthy Family Project booth at the Southern Exposure Expo, which featured a grass wall adorned with neon fruits and vegetables. Booth visitors were encouraged to snap a photo and post it to social media with the hashtag #HealthyFamilyProject to donate a meal to Feeding America with a commitment to donate no less than 1,000 meals.

Reception and booth visitors were able to take home their own Fruits & Veggies & Giving Back t-shirt that has gained popularity in the industry as a platform to showcase the willingness of the produce industry to give back through education, resources and donations to charities.



2023 programs include AWG Springfield Division, AWG Oklahoma Division, Coborn’s, Lowes Food Stores, Military Produce Group, and Publix Super Markets. In addition to these in-store campaigns, 2023 digital campaigns include Mission for Nutrition, which launched on March 1, and Back to School with Healthy Family Proejct program that will launch in August 2023 to kick-off the school year.



About Healthy Family Project®



Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids®, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided 18 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.



About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.