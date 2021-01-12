Healthy Family Project Shares 2020 Impact and Positive Outlook For 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Healthy Family Project wrapped 2020 raising $210,780 through cause marketing programs focused on living a healthy lifestyle and inching ever further passed the $7 million raised milestone. Organizations benefitting from funds raised include Feeding America®, United Fresh Start Foundation and Our Military Kids. In addition to total funds raised, other 2020 successes include reaching more than 20 million families with healthy lifestyle resources through website, social media and alternate communications; executing 20 live online cooking classes; in-store signage in 3,160 grocery stores across the U.S.; and the Healthy Family Project podcast, which covers everything from meal prep to mental health, surpassing 21,000 unique downloads.



“2020 was a year of growth at Healthy Family Project as we transitioned our brand and made changes in our overall strategy to pivot with consumer behavior. We were faced with adversity, like many businesses, and were compelled to look at new ways of reaching families and promoting our partners,” said Trish James, vice president, Healthy Family Project. “I’m eager to watch this growth continue on into 2021 as we strengthen and focus these tactics to reach today’s family.”



2020’s change in the traditional shopper was extreme and the Healthy Family Project was quick to re-invent the Produce for Kids in-store cause marketing program to include a plethora of digital marketing support to reach those at home and innovative signage that offered a quick and easy way to access campaign information in store.



Live cooking classes associated with Produce for Kids retail campaigns were successful with more than 140,000 views and will continue in 2021. Healthy Family Project on-air cooking talent, Amanda Keefer and her daughter, showcased seasonal recipes regularly through Healthy Family Project Facebook Live events and on retail partner Facebook pages.



The Produce for Kids campaign will welcome two new grocers, Gelson’s Markets and Coborn’s to the 2021 cause marketing campaign efforts as well as welcoming back second year grocers Lowes Food Stores, Merchants Distributors, LLC and Rouses Markets. Long-standing retail partners returning include Publix Super Markets, Associated Wholesale Grocers Springfield Division and Military Produce Group.



In addition to the 2021 Produce for Kids retail promotions, Healthy Family Project’s Mission for Nutrition will take place in March during National Nutrition Month with more than 450 retail dietitians and a consumer promotion featuring several produce brands.



Food Rx’s popularity continues to grow as consumers look to foods that combat and fight disease with new episodes slated to cover gut health, seasonal allergies, inflammation, and more this year. Sponsored episodes including February’s Heart-Healthy Foods featuring National Watermelon Promotion Board will also be added to the mix.



In 2021, Healthy Family Project will continue to execute and expand upon digital partnerships to highlight partner brands and products through social media promotions, e-newsletter marketing, recipe development and photography, videos, blog content and more to its network of more than 400,000 families and parents.



Power Your Lunchbox is set to take on a new life in the fall as the program evolves in its 8th year and continues to focus in on eating a well-balanced lunch. The partnership with United Fresh will continue in 2021 as funds raised for Power Your Lunchbox will go to United Fresh Start Foundation to support the access of fruits and vegetables in schools.



“While 2020 presented its share of challenges for all, pausing and listening to what family’s needed in real time and delivering on those needs has built a substantial foundation moving Healthy Family Project into 2021,” continued James.



Find a breakdown of Healthy Family Project’s 2020 impact here.

# # #

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million to benefit children and families. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.



About Shuman Farms

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, family-owned Shuman Farms has been in the sweet onion industry for more than 30 years. Today, Shuman Farms is a leading year-round grower and shipper of premium sweet onions. For more information, visit shumanfarms.com