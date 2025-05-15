Healthy Family Project’s 23rd Publix Produce for Kids Campaign Providing 800,000 Meals*

Produce companies making an impact for families in Publix communities

Reidsville, GA – The Healthy Family Project’s 23rd bi-annual Publix Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign is underway through June 25. This year, 15 produce companies are helping provide 800,000 meals* to 35 Feeding America® partner food banks within Publix’s market area. Since 2002, the campaign has raised more than $4.2 million to support causes that benefit families and children in Publix communities and has helped provide over 15 million meals to local Feeding America food banks.

Bright, colorful signage featuring fresh produce and easy meal inspiration will be displayed in all 1,404 Publix stores alongside participating produce partners. Designed to spark healthy choices, the signs showcase simple, delicious ways families can enjoy more fruits and vegetables. New this year, shoppers can also tune in to expert tips from a Publix dietitian, who will be sharing practical nutrition advice and balanced plate ideas across Healthy Family Project’s digital channels – bringing even more fresh inspiration straight to families’ kitchens.

“At Publix, giving back to our communities is at the core of everything we do,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations. “We are proud to once again partner with Healthy Family Project to offer fresh solutions for families and make a real difference for those facing food insecurity.”

Produce partners supporting the 2025 Publix Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign include: Coast Tropical, Ayco Farms, Driscoll’s®, The Wonderful Company, Shuman Farms, Mucci Farms, SUNSET®, CMI Orchards, Fresh Express®, GT Living Foods, Vegpro International Inc., T. Marzetti, Chiquita, Ranier Fruit Company, and Bay Food Brokerage.

“Each year, we are humbled by the incredible impact this campaign makes for families,” said Trish James, Vice President, Healthy Family Project. “Thanks to the partnership with Publix, our produce sponsors, and supportive shoppers, we’re inspiring healthy habits while working together to fight hunger in our communities.”

The USDA estimates that 1 in 5 children in the United States experience hunger. The participating produce companies are helping to meet this urgent need through meals donated to local Feeding America food banks throughout the Publix footprint.

The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America partner food banks including: Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., All Faiths Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Dare to Care Food Bank, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feed More, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Food Bank of Abermarle, Fredricksburg Area Food Bank, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of SE North Carolina, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Food bank.

For more information about the Publix Produce for Kids campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of partner food banks.

About Healthy Family Project| Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 22 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,404 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.



About Feeding America®

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

