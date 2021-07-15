Heartland Produce CEO Bill Dietz Joins World Food Program USA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC – World Food Program USA (WFP USA) today named Bill Dietz, President of Heartland Produce Co. in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to its distinguished Board of Directors. Dietz, in the wholesale produce business for 45 years, will leverage his industry-leading expertise to support World Food Program USA’s advocacy and fundraising efforts in support of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)’s global mission.

“As a strong leader and dedicated anti-hunger advocate, Bill will be a tremendous asset to our Board. We look forward to working closely with him as we support the U.N. World Food Programme’s mission to feed up to 120 million people this year,” said Randy Russell, World Food Program USA Board Chair. “Our work is more urgent than ever, as the pandemic has pushed 161 million more people into hunger.”

Giving back and helping others has been fundamental to Dietz’s life. In 2013, Dietz joined the Midwest Region Board of UNICEF USA and served as Board Chair from 2019 to 2021. He also serves as a member of UNICEF’s International Council. In 2013, he cofounded the Heartland Children’s Foundation to give back to the children and families of the communities they serve. The Foundation empowers children to be tomorrow’s leaders by supporting non-profits in the services they provide including mental health counseling, court advocates for neglected children in the juvenile court system, therapeutic food for children suffering from severe hunger and lifesaving assistance to mothers and children fleeing domestic violence. Bill has also served as a member of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs for 20 years.

“I am honored to become involved with this great organization. No one should go to bed hungry. I will do everything I can to reach the goal of ending hunger by 2030,” said Dietz.

A family-owned business, Heartland Produce was founded in 1989 with the mission to provide retailers and consumers with the highest quality produce available, and to deliver it with the best service. As a full-service partner, Heartland Produce offers retail and food service support, transportation and warehouse storage.

# # #

About the United Nations World Food Programme/World Food Program USA

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more about World Food Program USA’s mission, please visit wfpusa.org/about-us.