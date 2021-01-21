Heirloom Navels are Available at Bee Sweet Citrus

FOWLER, Calif. – Grown under the close watch of the company’s citrus growers, Bee Sweet’s Heirloom Navels are now in season and will be available through the end of California’s citrus domestic season.

“For decades, our growers have worked diligently to exceed our consumer’s standards in taste and quality,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Vice President of Farming Keith Watkins. “Heirloom Navels continue set the bar for excellence due to their high brix levels and exceptional flavor.”

True to its name, Heirloom Navels are a selection of California’s oldest and most established citrus varieties. They’re generally grown on blocks of well-aged trees, averaging anywhere from 40-60 years old.

“When it comes to citrus, customers can rely on Heirloom Navels because they’re never compromised by acidity,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Joe Berberian. “The work of our farm and production teams, coupled with the technology of our Brix machines, guarantees consumers an exceptional piece of fruit every time they turn to our brand.”

Available in vibrant packaging, Bee Sweet’s Heirloom Navels stand out in their black carton and matching 3- and 4-pound bags. They’re expected to be available through May and consumers are encouraged to try them while they’re in season.

In addition to Heirloom Navels, Bee Sweet Citrus also reports a strong supply of Mandarins, Navel Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, Cara Cara Navels, Blood Oranges and Minneola Tangelos. For more information about Bee Sweet’s variety availability, please call a sales representative at 559-8344200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.