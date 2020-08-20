HelloFresh Announces Urgent Onion Recall Notification

HelloFresh has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Please discard all onions received from May 8 through July 31, 2020.

We recommend disposing of all onions received during the specified time period. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

Production Week Production Week Start Date HelloFresh Product Codes*

*Number sequence may vary Everyplate Product Codes*

*Number sequence may vary 20 5/08 2-3-5-6-17 81-82-84-86-92-94 21 5/15 2-8-15-19 82-86-83-93 22 5/22 2-5-6-9-20 87-88-89-93-90-94 23 5/29 6-8-9-15-B- 3-5-20 82-84-86-87-89-91-92-95 24 6/5 6-8-17- B 82-84-86-89-90-95-83-93 25 6/12 3-4-10-15-18-17-19-20 82-87-88-95-82-87-88-95 26 6/19 2-3- 8-12 88-89-84-93 27 6/26 5-17- 4-15-18-20 82-87-89-90-91- 84-92-93 28 7/3 3-9-10-12-15-17- 6 85-86-90-91 29 7/10 3-20-7-21 82-88-89-90-92-96 30 7/17 4-19-21 82-84-89-94-96- 83-95 31 7/24 2-3-4-19-7-8-16 82-92- 81-84-87-89-94-96-98

As noted above, customers should immediately discard all onions received. We also recommend extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in direct contact with these products, as recommended by the FDA. In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed by the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, including but not limited to, fever, diarrhea, or nausea, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.

We sincerely apologize for this supplier-related incident. Your safety is our highest priority and we have taken immediate steps to ensure our onions are no longer sourced from this supplier. All HelloFresh facilities are SQF (Safe Quality Food) certified, which is the highest level of food safety certification and our teams follow a rigorous process to maintain the safety and quality of our meal kits. If you have any additional questions, please contact HelloFresh at [email protected].