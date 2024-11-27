Here are the Fruits and Vegetables From Mexico That Could See Higher Prices From Trump Tariffs

The U.S. imports approximately 60% of its fresh fruit and 40% of its fresh vegetables.

And among the countries of origin for those products, Mexico is the biggest contributor — meaning U.S. consumers could see higher prices for a range of grocery and produce items if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his latest threat to impose a 25% tariff on all items brought in across the southern border.

According to data from the University of California, Davis, Mexico is the leading foreign supplier of tomatoes, avocados, raspberries, bell peppers and strawberries for the U.S.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NBC