HF Foods Group Inc. Rebrands and Launches Innovative E-Commerce Platform Dedicated to International Foodservice Solutions in the U.S.

Latest milestone in Company’s transformation plan expands access to specialty products through a seamless digital experience and new branding

LAS VEGAS — HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, announced the launch of a new e-commerce platform – a unique offering within the specialty foodservice industry to directly serve restaurant employees alongside HF Foods’ existing restaurant deliveries. Paired with the launch, HF Foods also debuted a new company logo and tagline that will update on the Company’s website and other applications in the coming weeks.

HF Foods will roll out access to this new, innovative platform to selective customers over the coming months. It will enable restaurant employees and owners to directly purchase HF Foods’ authentic, high-quality specialty products using the same delivery infrastructure already serving their restaurants. This model leverages HF Foods’ established global network of suppliers and robust distribution infrastructure to offer a cost-efficient, value-added channel in a seamless digital experience.

In addition, HF Foods’ new refreshed logo features a green and gold design, reflecting the Company’s innovative direction and high-quality product offerings. The infinity symbol embedded in the logo also underscores HF Foods’ renewed focus on technology and logistics – core strengths that enable it to serve a growing customer base with greater efficiency and scale. Its tagline, “Specialty Food is Our Specialty,” signals the Company’s plans to expand into additional international restaurant verticals.

“We are proud of this incredible milestone that will be available to our customers in the United States,” Felix Lin, President and CEO of HF Foods, said. “Our e-commerce platform represents the latest step in our digital transformation, aimed at delivering more value to our customers. They, along with our global suppliers, are the bedrock of our success as a full-service, broadline supplier and distributor of everything customers need. We’re expanding our service model in a way that drives growth, strengthens customer loyalty and operates with virtually no incremental delivery cost. This platform launch is a key part of our transformation plan and a meaningful catalyst for our continued operational excellence.”

HF Foods will initially launch the e-commerce platform at its North Carolina, Florida and Utah locations, making it available to thousands of existing customers. The platform utilizes the same fulfilment capabilities already offered to the Company’s growing portfolio of customers, allowing for better market penetration without incurring additional logistics costs.

“We believe major industry players have historically underserved the specialty and international foodservice market,” Mr. Lin continued. “As a result, people may have difficulty accessing the specialty products that they want due to proverbial ‘food deserts’ throughout the country. Our e-commerce platform is another way that HF Foods solves this need and continues to be an all-in-one source for quick, easy and economical ordering of specialty and international foods in the United States. This program is just the latest in how we are actively delivering on our commitment to operational excellence, efficiency and providing the most value for all our customers.”

