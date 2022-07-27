High Demand For BDA/Dorot Farm’s Fresh and Sweet Carrots in the Northeast Region

BDA/Dorot Farm, the number one exporter of fresh and sweet carrots, reports high demand in the Northeast region of the United States and Canda.

Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm, says, “I have been feeling a high demand for our products from our customers, retailers, food service companies and restaurants. Our customers have been looking for our quality product.” Ben-Dror adds, “I am very happy with the feedback we get over the phone or by emails, from our consumers. I am glad that consumers can appreciate the quality and value in our premium brands.”

As the number one grower and exporter of fresh, sweet carrots around the world, BDA/Dorot Farm exports to North America, Europe, and Africa. Their jumbo carrots and cello carrots come in one-, two- three- and five-pound bags and are delivered directly from our farms to the customers.

BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters are located in New York.