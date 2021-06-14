High Demand for BDA/Dorot Farm’s Fresh and Sweet Jumbo Carrots in the Northeast Region

BDA/Dorot Farm, the number one exporter of fresh and sweet carrots, reports high demand in the Northeast region of the United States.

Ami Ben-Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm, says, “I have been feeling a high demand for our products from our customers, food service companies and restaurants. Our customers have been looking for our quality product.” Ben-Dror adds, “I am very happy with the high-quality crop that we have and am glad that consumers can appreciate the quality and value in our premium brands.”

As the number one grower and exporter of fresh, sweet, jumbo carrots around the world, BDA/Dorot Farm exports to North America, Europe, and Africa. Their jumbo carrots and cello carrots come in one-, two- and five-pound bags and are delivered directly from our farms to the customers.

For more information about Dorot Farm fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters are located in New York. For additional information, please call 516-882-2018.