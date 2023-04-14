High Volume Ahead for Well•Pict Berries

Watsonville, CA – Canada bound, the Well•Pict Berries tradeshow team is gearing up for the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Tradeshow taking place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 25th – 27th, 2023. With a ‘berry boom’ anticipated in the coming month, Well•Pict is excited to be back on the tradeshow floor to showcase the delicious True Berry Taste™ of their premium, proprietary conventional and organic strawberries and conventional raspberries.

After months of strong California storms, Well•Pict Berries is looking ahead at promotable volumes extending through the month of May. “All three of our growing regions will be producing good volume.” States, Dan Crowley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Well•Pict. “Oxnard, Santa Maria, and Watsonville have been delayed due to the strong winter storms but will peak with strong production and promotable volumes through May.”

Attending the CPMA Tradeshow in Toronto this year? Stop by booth #1011 to experience the Better Berry Flavor of our Well•Pict Berries and learn more about how our berries are grown for superior size, color, shine, and flavor. Tradeshow hours take place Wednesday, April 26th 1:30pm – 5:30pm and Thursday, April 27th 11:30am – 4:30pm at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Downtown Toronto. If you are interested in strawberries and raspberries sales inquiries but can’t see us in person, contact Dan Crowley at dan@wellpict.com.

And as always, take advantage of the free merchandising resources for the upcoming summer season by visiting Well•Pict Berries’ Digital Retail POS Kit.

About Well•Pict Berries

Well•Pict Berries ships premium, proprietary strawberries and raspberries year-round. They have extended to a 12-month organic strawberry program and have continued growing a 12-month raspberry program. Well•Pict’s berries are grown for superior flavor, size, color, and shine, so your customers get the best berries every time.