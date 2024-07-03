Highline Mushrooms Promotes Organics at Retail During Summer Months

Leamington, ON – Highline Mushrooms has always had a passion for natural nourishment which lead us down the path of becoming certified organic in 2007. Since then, our advanced growing methods and controlled growing environments have enabled us to grow high-quality, ultra-fresh mushrooms that are high on the superfood list and add endless flavor to every meal.

‘Many perceive organics, including mushrooms, to be more nutritious and environmentally friendly due to sustainable growing initiatives and the lack of pesticides,’ commented Kelly Hale, VP of Sales, Marketing & Distribution. Organics continue to be more and more important to consumers who want to know the story of how their food is grown and where it comes from. ‘We are seeing the impact of consumers seeking organic mushrooms in the US Mushroom Council’s data that shows a 4.7% increase in total dollar growth and 12% volume growth in the last four week period.’

According to the US Mushroom Council, organics accounted for 11% of total mushroom sales in the US last year with over $164 million dollars sold. Over the last four weeks, organic mushrooms have out- performed the entire organic produce category with a +12% increase in volume sales.

‘Now is a great time to promote organics at retail as we lead into long summer weekends and outdoor grilling season,’ enthused Hale. ‘We want consumers to pick up organic mushrooms at every trip to the grocery store as they scoop up other nostalgic summer favorites like corn and watermelon. With over 89% of consumers willing to pay more for organics, it ultimately results in a bigger ring at retail.’

Visit Highline Mushrooms to engage in the conversation at the Organic Produce Show in Monterey, July 10-11. Members of the team will be on the show floor at booth #511 and will be ready to help you stack your summer with flavor! To learn more about Highline Mushrooms, visit https://www.highlinemushrooms.com/