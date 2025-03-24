History in the Making: Viva Fresh Pickleball Tournament Launches in Houston

Mission, Texas – Viva Fresh is excited to announce the Viva Fresh Pickleball Tournament Hosted by SunFed and Sev-Rend on Thursday, April 10, at Drop Shots HTX, located in the historic Houston Farmers Market in the Greater Heights area.​

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, played on a smaller court with a paddle and perforated plastic ball (aka wiffle ball). The game is easy to learn, great for all ages, yet also offers strategic depth and quick reflex challenges for competitive play. If you are interested in being a part of this exciting event, Viva Fresh encourages people to register before all spots are taken. This year’s tournament offers both round robin style tournaments as well as social/casual games.

Sign up now to secure your spot and be part of the fun. Be part of history. Play pickleball the Viva Fresh way! Registration is open to Viva Fresh attendees: link. If you’re already registered to attend Viva Fresh, login to the Viva Fresh Cvent portal used at registration and select “Pickleball” from the list of event options.

A New Viva Fresh Tradition Begins

“This is the start of something special,” said Brian Boutin, Co-Chair and HEB Business Development Manager. ”Pickleball is the perfect blend of competition and connection, and what better way to bring the industry together than on the court? We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and to crown the first-ever Viva Fresh Pickleball Champions.”​

Craig Slate, Co-Chair and SunFed President/CEO, added, ”This tournament is about camaraderie, energy, and making lasting industry connections in a way that is fresh, fun, and active. Plus, I will personally sign off on the final playlist, so expect great vibes and great competition.”

What to Expect

· Tournament Play and Open Courts – Compete or learn the game

· Cocktails and Breakfast Tacos – Fuel up for fun

· Sizable Cash Prizes – Play for more than just bragging rights

· First-Ever Champions – Win and go down in Viva Fresh history

· 3 tournament sessions with 16 players per session

· Tourney Session times 8:15AM, 10:30AM, and 12:45PM ​

Special thanks to the Tournament’s generous sponsors for making this exciting new tradition possible: SunFed, Sev-Rend, HEB, Pharr International Bridge, La Casa Del Aguacate LLC, West Pak Avocado, Limoneira, Dominguez Fresh Produce, Hydroponic Premium Crops Inc / HyFood, Super Starr International, Wada Farms, Fresco Produce LLC, Lone Star Citrus Growers, GAB Operations, Perlag Imports LLC, Produce Team LLC, and Ivan Big Tree.



Pickleball Tournament Details

Thursday, April 10

Open play 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM

· Tourney session one: 8:15 AM

· Tourney session two: 10:30 AM

· Tourney session three: 12:45 PM

Drop Shots HTX – Houston Farmers Market

Pickleball Registration is open to Viva Fresh attendees: link

Viva Fresh Expo 2025

Marriott Marquis Houston

1777 Walker Street

Houston, TX 77010



Viva Fresh 2025 Highlights

· Expanded Viva Fresh Open Golf Tournament – Featuring Tour 18, a course with replicas of the world’s most iconic holes in golf.

· NEW Pickleball Tournament – A fun addition promoting networking through competition.

· Exclusive Buyer Opportunities – Complimentary registration for qualifying retail and foodservice buyers.

· Inspiring Networking & Education – Including In Bloom: Women in Produce and the YTIPA Reception.

For details, visit www.vivafreshexpo.com

About the Viva Fresh Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Texas-Mexico trade corridor as a thriving hub for nutritious fruits and vegetables available year-round. The 2025 Viva Fresh Expo will be held at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, Texas, from April 11 through April 13. Visit www.vivafreshexpo.com for more information.