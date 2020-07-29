Hitchcock Farms Acquires Pfyffer Associates

Hitchcock Farms, Salinas, CA, a premier and innovative grower/shipper has acquired Pfyffer Associates, a grower, packer and shipper of premium brussels sprouts in Santa Cruz, CA. Pfyffer has been a leading supplier of brussels sprouts for over 45 years with their well-known Ernie’s Pride and Pfyffer labels.

“I see this as a positive move in the evolution of the Pfyffer brand. Hitchcock’s state-of-the-art packing facility in Salinas will provide enhanced benefits to the operation going forward, and allow us to continue providing a steady supply of high-quality brussels sprouts to our combined customer base,” says Steve Bontadelli, president and owner of Pfyffer Associates. Steve will continue as a grower for Hitchcock Farms.

“I first met Steve when we formed a fantasy football league back in 1988 – we’ve been competitors both on and off the field for 30+ years. Steve’s family has been growing brussels sprouts and other vegetables on their ranch in Watsonville since 1919. He’s a quality grower with a solid operation and we’re looking forward to continuing what Steve’s family started 101 years ago,” says Jeff Hitchcock, president and CEO of Hitchcock Farms.

The acquisition broadens Hitchcock Farms’ position as one of the largest brussels sprout suppliers in North America.

For more information please visit www.hitchcockfarms.com