Hitchcock Farms Expands Sales Team

Hitchcock Farms is excited to announce the latest addition to their team, bringing on Shane Moreno as a Sales Account and Commodity Manager.

Moreno joins Hitchcock Farms with over a decade of experience in produce sales, previously at Misionero overseeing strategic customers and commodities and at Robinson Fresh as a sourcing manager responsible for top tier accounts, procurement and logistics.

“We are pleased to bolster our sales team by adding Shane, who brings sales and operations expertise and is universally admired and respected by customers and industry peers.” said Dan Holt, VP of Sales at Hitchcock Farms. “His talent, experience and drive for growth bring an added dimension to our capabilities as we look to expand our programs and distribution.”

“I am thrilled to join Hitchcock Farms, as I have admired their reputation for outstanding product quality and innovation for many years, and look forward to supporting the sales team with a major growth mindset.”

Based in Salinas, CA, Hitchcock Farms is leading supplier of premium fresh produce to foodservice and retail establishments across the US and Canada. They are widely known as the first grower/shipper of romaine hearts under their Garden Hearts® label, as well as their baby iceberg lettuce under their Iceberg Babies® label. They are also a leading supplier of brussels sprouts. Hitchcock’s growing operations are backed by over 150 years of combined family farming experience in the Salinas Valley, with family farming roots dating back to the late 1800s.

