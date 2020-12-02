HMC Farms Adds SmartWash Solutions to State-of-the-Art Grape Wash Line

SALINAS, CA — HMC Farms, a leading grower, processor and shipper of great tasting fresh fruit, including ready-to-serve seedless grape packs, recently upgraded the grape wash line at their Kingsburg, CA facility. Central to the technological innovations on the enhanced wash line are process control solutions from SmartWash Solutions.

“With the SmartWash equipment and new Process Pro Data Live (PPDL) 2020 in place, we now have increased visibility and management of our CCP process wash systems. Additionally, the system has maintained effectiveness and stability at all times, causing zero downtime for many months now,” reports Maxwell Cawley, Chief Operating Officer at HMC Farms.

SmartWash Solutions provides an integrated package of process control equipment, organic and conventional food wash enhancers, data management and a customer service partnership that mitigates cross contamination, improves wash line efficiency, and saves time and money.



“This is the first SmartWash installation in a plant dedicated to fruit processing, and we’re very excited to see the tight controls and efficiency we’ve been able to generate for HMC Farms,” said Steven Swarts, Director of Business Development at SmartWash Solutions. “Key components to our system include our Automated SmartWash Analytical Platform (ASAP) that continually monitors and adjusts wash water chemistry levels so the minimal amount of chemicals are needed to maintain safety levels, and downtime is reduced. In addition, plant managers receive real-time information through our PPDL 2020 data management system.



HMC’s new wash line also includes an ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection system which complements the SmartWash Solutions system to further reduce the possibility of wash line contamination.



“SmartWash Solutions has been a pleasure to work with. Their communication and installation support was fantastic, and their follow up service has been very proactive,” concluded Mr. Cawley.



To find out more about the SmartWash process control solutions and service, visit smartwashsolutions.com or call (831) 676-9750.

