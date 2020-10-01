Holiday Avocado Sales Spring Up To New Heights

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Retail sales of Hass avocados continued to reach new heights during the second quarter of 2020 as three key holidays saw record sales. The Hass Avocado Board’s recently published holiday recap report revealed that Easter, Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day rang in record avocado sales in 2020 and drove a combined $200 million in retail sales. The report provides retailers and the industry with useful insights when planning next year’s holiday promotions. The holiday recap can also help reveal opportunities for sales growth.

This year’s recap revealed that Hass avocados were added to many shopping baskets during Easter with national avocado sales increasing to $63.1 million during the week of the holiday. Easter week posted strong growth since 2017, up +35 percent in dollars and +49 percent in volume. Dollar sales have increased by +16 percent and unit sales by +22 percent in 2020 over 2019.

Cinco de Mayo was the second holiday of the quarter and is typically associated with strong sales due to heavy Hass avocado usage in a variety of dishes. This year was no exception. Dollar sales have trended upward every year and reached a four-year high in 2020 with sales reaching $68.7 million. Volume also increased to 65 million units, proving Cinco de Mayo is a high-performing holiday.

Continuing the strong sales trend, Memorial Day welcomed a four-year high for avocado dollar and volume sales delivering record sales growth of +$10.6 million. Nationally, Memorial Day sales increased +18 percent vs. prior year to $68.1 million. Volume increased +39 percent to 59.7 million units.

The Hass Avocado Board releases a holiday recap each quarter, covering avocado sales trends for the corresponding holidays and events. The Hass Avocado Board offers these insights and detailed retail information as the only avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, with clear and actionable data and metrics that all can use to drive their avocado business. For more information about avocado sales for each holiday, visit hassavocadoboard.com.

