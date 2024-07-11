Holiday Promotions Add Millions to Avocado Volume Sales During Q1

Large Avocado Promotions Outperform Small and Bagged Avocado Varieties

MISSION VIEJO, CA –The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) recently unveiled its newly improved quarterly holiday reports, now featuring holiday promotional sales information. This integration of new holiday promotional sales information empowers retailers, category managers, marketers, and industry leaders with invaluable data to optimize promotions and drive avocado sales growth.

The latest updates provide detailed analyses of promoted and non-promoted volume and dollar sales, pricing dynamics, lift metrics, and promotional efficiency across various bulk avocado sizes and bagged avocados. The latest report offers in-depth insights on the impact of holiday promotions on avocado volume sales during the first quarter. Big Game, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter collectively contributed total category promotional gains, boosting first quarter volume sales by more than +23.4M pounds. During Big Game week, large avocado (4225) promotions outperformed small avocados (4046) and bagged avocados, driving +105.1% lift in volume, +47 points higher than the percent volume lift achieved by small avocados (4046).

Key highlights from the report include:

Volume and dollar sales soared during the Big Game this year, with 62.2M units sold reaching $59.4M, an increase of +3.8M units and +$3.3M in sales versus the year prior. Promotions drove more than +10.3M pounds in additional sales.

During Valentine’s Day, sales reached 49.7M units and $50.7M in sales, with a notable +52.2% increase in promoted organic avocado volume (lbs).

On St. Patrick’s Day, 52.0M avocado units were sold, generating $54.7M in sales, a +13.0% increase in dollar sales from the previous year.

Easter holiday dollar sales grew +10.6% over the prior year and reached $55.1M despite a slight decrease in unit sales and an overall decline in promoted volume across the category.

“This update marks a significant stride in understanding consumer trends and avocado promotions surrounding holiday sales,” said Alejandro Gavito, senior business insights and data services manager for the Hass Avocado Board. “By incorporating detailed promotional insights, our reports enable the industry to effectively monitor sales drivers and identify growth opportunities during key holiday periods.”

These holiday sales insights underscore HAB’s commitment to providing actionable data supporting informed decision-making and fostering industry-wide growth. Findings from this report will be crucial in shaping strategic initiatives and optimizing avocado sales strategies nationwide as consumer preferences evolve.

For a comprehensive overview of avocado sales performance during each holiday, including performance by region, please visit hassavocadoboard.com and download the full report.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.