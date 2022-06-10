Hollywood Goes Gaga for Envy Apples

Los Angeles, Calif. – If you’ve been following some of America’s favorite TV shows lately, chances are good you’ve also seen the nation’s best-selling premium apple* brand – Envy™ – had a starring role.

Late Night TV: Envy™ is ‘A Good-A%# Apple’

A recent episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS-TV kicked off with host Corden noticing head writer and frequent banter partner Ian Karmel munching on an apple just off the stage.

Distracted by seeing him eat, Corden asks Karmel why he decided to bite into an apple just as they were starting their live show. Karmel responds that it’s an Envy™ apple, and he’s eating it to calm his nerves, plus he was hungry.

“It’s a good-a%# apple,” Karmel says between bites. “You ever had an Envy™ apple?”

Corden laughs, “This is the third time in the last month you’ve said to me, ‘have you ever had an Envy™ apple?’”

Karmel responds, “There are a lot of lousy apples out there, but [Envy™] is in my opinion the king of the apples. You’re my friend and I want to make sure you know about it.”

See the full conversation on YouTube.

Daytime TV: The $800 Answer

Meanwhile, over on daytime TV, “Jeopardy,” which garners over 7 million viewers daily, featured Envy™ as one of the most valuable clues in an episode. The $800 clue in the “Nosh” category, which host Mayim Bialik read aloud, was: “A quick and healthy nosh could be an Envy™ or the really cool-named Northern Spy, types of this fruit.”

Envy™ likely holds the distinction of being the only apple to serve as a clue on two trivia shows in the same week – as Envy™ was also featured in a UK trivia show called “The Chase.” In a rapid-fire challenge to answer as many clues as possible in under 2 minutes, the contestant answered correctly when asked: “Envy™ is a New Zealand variety of what fruit?”

“We’ve been so excited, and enjoyed a few good laughs, watching Envy™ earn such widespread pop culture coverage in recent days,” said Cecilia Flores Paez, T&G Global head of marketing for North America. “It’s also very validating. Envy™ is an apple with a lot of momentum in the marketplace, and as we see its global appeal continue to grow it has been affirming to see Envy™ pop up into so many cultural conversations.”

Envy™ is marketed by Oppy, CMI Orchards, and Rainier Fruit Co.

*Nielsen data shows +17.2% volume growth, past 4 weeks to May 21, 2022

