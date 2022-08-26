Honeybear Brands Makes Big Strides on Its Way to Meet Sustainability Goals

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands is known as a leading grower, packer, shipper, and developer of premium apples. The company’s year-two sustainability results showcase the dedication to the environment and to the future of the industry.

“As a company we have been addressing sustainability for more than a decade, but we recognized the need for a bolder and more comprehensive step cementing our standing as industry leaders and encouraging others to set and achieve their own goals,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “We established goals addressing the biggest challenges in the industry, including pollinator health, packaging, food loss and climate.”

Honeybear Brands recently published their 2021 sustainability report showcasing their progress toward identified goals in year two. Positive strides toward all markers were achieved and the company is on pace to reach their goals. Here are a few highlights into the 2021 success.

Climate

In 2021 Honeybear Brands sourced 91 percent of their facility energy from renewable sources, putting Honeybear Brands well on its way to meet its 100 percent goal by 2025.

Although apples have the second lowest climate impact of all food and livestock production, the lifecycle of an apple goes beyond the orchard with emissions generated through packing, storage and distribution.

Pollinator Health

Honeybear Brands is 32 percent on its way to the goal of establishing 50 acres of pollinator habitats with a total of 16.25 acres, or 12.3 football fields, planted. In recent years, parasites, pesticides, climate change and habitat destruction have led to the steep decline of pollinator populations. These pollinators are crucial to the apple industry and are responsible for one out of every three bites of food. Establishing habitats is one of the best options to support these pollinators and helps them thrive naturally.

To learn more about the Honeybear Brands sustainability mission, read the company’s sustainability report.

About Honeybear Brands

Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a dual hemisphere developer, grower, packer, shipper and importer of apples, pears and cherries year-round. A pioneer in the commercialization of Honeycrisp, the company has been an industry leader in responsible, sustainable growing practices and land stewardship for many years. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and TruEarth™ are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.