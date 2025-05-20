Honeybear Brands Welcomes Starr Ranch Growers as New Packing Partner

Premium Apple Fruit Packing Begins Immediately at Partner Facilities

Elgin, MN – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower and marketer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears and cherries, announces Starr Ranch Growers, also known as Oneonta Starr Ranch, has joined the Honeybear team as a packing partner, effective immediately. Owned and operated by the Thomas family, Starr Ranch Growers have been a cornerstone of the Washington apple industry for decades.

“As a third-generation, family-run business with deep industry roots, Starr Ranch has built a legacy of leadership, quality, and excellence in the Washington tree fruit industry,” said Don Roper, President of Honeybear Brands. “We’re honored to welcome their team and heritage into the Honeybear family. This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term success in the Northwest fruit industry. It also aligns with our strategic vision to scale premium grower partnerships across Washington State—reinforcing the foundation of our global apple supply model and positioning us for continued growth and market leadership.”

“We are excited about this new partnership with Honeybear Brands,” said Jim Thomas, Owner and President of Starr Ranch Growers. “We see strong synergy and alignment in our shared commitment to product quality, innovation, and building a sustainable business model that benefits all stakeholders – customers, growers and our employees. We’ve always been impressed by the Honeybear team—their attention to detail and people-first approach align perfectly with how we run our business today.”

The Starr Ranch Growers partnership allows Honeybear Brands to integrate the company’s premium apple supply and leverage their state-of-the-art packing facilities to meet rising customer demand. The companies are aligned in their vision to make the key investments necessary to exceed customers’ expectations.

Combining the strength of Starr Ranch Growers with the earlier addition of Valicoff Orchards, Honeybear Brands becomes one of the largest family-owned and operated organizations in the apple, pear, and cherry industry.

About Honeybear Brands

Founded in the 1970s in Elgin, Minnesota, Honeybear Brands has grown into a leading developer, grower, and supplier of premium apple varieties across North America. With operations spanning the United States, Canada, and Chile, the company offers a year-round supply of high-quality apples, pears, and cherries. Honeybear Brands is renowned for its varietal innovation, pioneering consumer favorites like Honeycrisp, Pazazz®, and First Kiss®. Committed to sustainable agriculture, the company implements its TruEarth® certification program, focusing on eco-friendly farming practices, pollinator health, and reducing environmental impact. As a family-owned and operated business, Honeybear Brands continues to prioritize quality, innovation, and sustainability in the tree fruit industry.

About Starr Ranch Growers

Founded in 1934 in the heart of Washington’s apple country, Starr Ranch Growers is a third-generation, family-owned company renowned for producing premium apples, pears, and cherries. With nearly 4,000 acres of orchards and state of the industry packing facilities, the company is committed to sustainable farming practices and innovation. Their dedication to quality and community has made them a trusted name in the fresh produce market for over 90 years.