Honeybear Brings A Treasure Hunt and Smile to the Apple Deck

Elgin, Minn. – School may look different in 2020, but Honeybear is helping make lunch and snack time a little more fun. The leading grower, packer and developer of premium apples has created custom PLU stickers that will brighten up the apple deck and consumer’s fruit bowls with more personality.

Consumers can experience “all the feels” with these custom PLU stickers featuring four different emojis, including Satisfied, Happy, Tears of Joy and Hangry. The light-hearted PLU stickers started rolling out in retailers this month on the popular Honeycrisp and Gala varieties providing a treasure hunt opportunity for shoppers as they discover emojis they can identify with on shelf.

“Using emojis for marketing has been shown to drive engagement, especially with a younger audience,” says Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands brand manager. “The PLU sticker is required to be on each apple, so why not have a little fun with it.”

While considering the new emoji PLU stickers, Honeybear asked focus group participants their thoughts on the new stickers. Participants responded with excitement saying, “My kids would like these, and it makes apples sound a little more appealing” and “Kids would have fun with this, but I like it too. Hangry is my favorite.”

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear still employs the same hands-on, personal attention to each and every apple variety produced while holding to responsible sustainability practices. As a leading vertically integrated, dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, Honeybear offers supply of premium apples and pears on a year-round basis. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.