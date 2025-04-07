Honoring the Legacy of Scott Marboe: A Life Dedicated to the Northwest Tree Fruit Industry

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of Scott Marboe, a beloved leader, mentor, and friend in the Washington apple, pear, and cherry industry. At 66, Scott leaves behind an enduring legacy, having spent 39 years shaping the fresh Northwest tree fruit industry both domestically and abroad. His passion, innovation, and tireless dedication made a positive impact on countless lives.

Scott was more than a marketing visionary—he pioneered new marketing strategies, fostered deep industry relationships, and mentored the next generation of professionals always leading with heart and purpose. His wisdom and integrity earned him deep respect and his contributions to organizations like the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and Pear Bureau Northwest, will be felt for years to come.

Beyond his professional achievements, Scott was known for his generosity, kindness, and remarkable sense of humor. A lifelong sports fan, he found joy on the golf course and remained a proud supporter of the University of Idaho Vandals, where he once played football.

Scott spent over 33 years with Oneonta Trading Corporation and Starr Ranch Growers before retiring to Phoenix, Arizona. When Starr Ranch joined CMI Orchards in 2023, CMI President Bob Mast knew Scott’s leadership was invaluable. “Even in retirement, Scott’s impact on our industry led to a conversation that brought him back to the work he loved,” said Mast.

“When Scott and I were competitors, I developed a profound respect for his character. His values aligned perfectly with ours at CMI, making him an automatic fit. Bringing him on board wasn’t just a business decision, it was an opportunity to welcome a true industry leader and remarkable individual into the CMI family,” Mast added. Upon learning his cancer had returned, Scott approached the challenge with courage, coining the phrase “Win the Day,” a mantra that continues to inspire the CMI team.

“Scott embodied what it meant to ‘Win the Day’. Even in the toughest of battles, he uplifted and inspired those around him through his actions, his resilience, and his unwavering spirit,” said Mast. “His legacy in the industry will always be remembered and we ask for prayers for his loved ones as they navigate their profound loss.”

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Wenatchee, WA, to honor his life, one defined by passion, integrity, and a commitment to the people and industry he loved. Scott’s presence will be deeply missed, but his impact will never be forgotten.