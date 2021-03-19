Hope Foods Launches New “Have Hope” Mental Well-being Website to Equip Individuals Struggling With Depression & Anxiety

BOULDER, COLO. – “Improve Your Food, Improve Your Mood” is one of the many self-help tools that Hope Foods, maker of plant-based dips and spreads features on their newly-launched mental well-being resource website. While the Colorado-based brand has participated extensively over years in mental health awareness campaigns through nonprofit training partnerships, donation matching, and local education events, Hope Foods’ newly designed web experience aims to bring its wide range of mental well-being tools and expertise to a broader, national audience.

“Self-care is vital to mental health and well-being. Within the company, several employees are certified Mental Health First Responders. We even have internal mental health crisis support systems and developed preventive programming for our employees,” says Nicole Pavlica, Director of Marketing and Innovation at Hope Foods. “These programs have such a positive impact on the emotional well-being of our team members that we created this website to share this important information beyond our office and out to the larger community.”

The new website includes a reservoir of tools that focus on specific areas of improvement such as breath & anxiety, mindfulness, gratitude, and food. Suggestions include guidance on breathwork, helpful apps and videos, book recommendations, and information showing how healthier food choices can have helpful physiological impacts on mood. Once such suggestion, a 2017 article titled “The Simplified Guide to the Gut-Brain Axis – How the Gut and The Brain Talk to Each Other”, shows how microbes from food are linked to the emotional regulation of the brain. In fact, 90% of serotonin (the body’s chemical to manage moods) is regulated by the gut. This is why Hope Foods focuses on offering products that include gut-supporting ingredients from natural sources, such as almonds, garlic, onions, chickpeas and avocados.

Hope Foods’ hummus and Cashew & Almond dips are made fresh in small-batches and are healthier alternatives to other food dips because they’re low in sugar, Vegan and Non-GMO Project verified. Popular flavors include Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus, Spinach & Artichoke Cashew & Almond Dip, and their recently-launched Vanilla Bean Dessert Dip flavor made from natural vanilla beans, cashews, and almonds.

To find more information on Hope Foods’ products and for resources on mental well-being, visit hopefoods.com/havehope.

Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands, is on a collective mission to introduce healthy, high quality and wonderfully flavorful food to the world. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles – all without any artificial preservatives. Instead, Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art HPP cold pressure technology to retain freshness, peak flavor, wonderful texture and important nutrition from our kitchen to your table. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

Hope Foods truly believes that the simple act of sharing good food can nourish the body as well as the soul which is why it remains committed to promoting mental health awareness efforts and provide tools that support mental well being. Join us on our mission to eat better, live better and do better. #spreadhope