Hot Water Dip Seems Not a Solution to Improve Postharvest Life of Jonagored Apples

Naets, Matthias, Ku Leuven Produce December 31, 2020

Apple (Malus x domestica) is a seasonal fruit that can be harvested in autumn. To provide consumers with a year round supply of high quality apples the fruit is stored with controlled atmosphere at low temperature. During storage fungal-caused decay may occur, resulting in losses.

These losses are currently controlled through chemical pesticides, but increasing public concerns about safety for people and environment are putting this practice under pressure.

Therefore, we wanted to investigate hot water dipping of apple fruit as a viable alternative. This work aims at filling in knowledge gaps and bridging the gap between practical and fundamental knowledge on the subject.

