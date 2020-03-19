How RDs Can Stop Food Fears Before They Begin Due to the “Dirty Dozen” List

Elizabeth Shaw MS RDN CPT CLT, Alliance for Food and Farming Produce March 19, 2020

Guess what? It’s that time again when media outlets will start covering the release of this year’s “Dirty Dozen” and “Clean Fifteen” produce lists. As a registered dietitian nutritionist in the media, this season is always a busy one.

I must first disclose I am an EOPP (equal opportunity produce pusher), a term I coined after realizing nine in every 10 Americans is falling short of meeting their fruit and vegetable intakes. Being someone who has devoted their entire career to ensuring the public feels safe and informed about their food intakes, lists like the “Dirty Dozen” always make me feel like my messaging and the work I’ve strived so hard to do is taking three giant steps backwards.

Thankfully, the Alliance for Food and Farming invited me here today to share with you how we can stop the food fears before they even start!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alliance for Food and Farming

