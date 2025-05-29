How Tech Innovations are Revolutionizing the Fresh Produce Landscape

Jessica Schneider, DMA Solutions Produce May 29, 2025

This year, we are seeing more and more conversations surrounding technology and AI use within agriculture, and how these new tools are transforming the fresh product industry. We’ve rounded up some points to consider with regards to what this means for our industry, how tech can benefit your ag business, and some cautions to note before diving into the new tech scene. 

Optimization with Data Driven Irrigation

One of main advances we are seeing implemented throughout the industry is data driven irrigation. With real-time, field and plant level data detection and analytics, farmers have the opportunity to adjust irrigation levels and water needs of each plant. This is important to not only conserve water but also to tend to the needs of individual plants rather than with the “one size fits all” mentality. For example, one stalk of celery might be fully hydrated while another is lacking in water retention. Not watering one or overwatering another can change the flavor profile and quality of the plant. So, the use of this new data-based irrigation practice helps take some of the guessing out of farming and enable growers to have more confidence in their crop, which will ultimately help provide more consistent high-quality food!

To learn more, please visit DMA Solutions.

Related Articles

Produce

AgroFresh Expands FreshCloud Digital Ecosystem with New Sensor Integrations for Real-Time Quality Control Across the Produce Value Chain

AgroFresh Produce November 11, 2024

With the integration of Rubens Technologies and Escavox solutions into FreshCloud, AgroFresh strengthens its leadership in leveraging data and technology to achieve optimal produce freshness and quality. By adding advanced quality measurement and real-time transit monitoring, FreshCloud becomes an even more powerful tool in reducing food waste, enhancing product quality and increasing sustainability across the entire value chain.  

Retail & FoodService

Simbe Unveils Market-First Solution Enabling Retailers to Deliver Actionable Shelf Insights to Brands and Vendor Partners Daily

Simbe Retail & FoodService October 17, 2024

With Simbe Brand Insights, retailers can generate new revenue streams and increase ROI by converting the invaluable data Simbe collects into daily, actionable intelligence for vendors and manufacturers of all types – such as Direct Store Delivery partners (DSD), Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands, national brand manufacturers, and smaller brands represented by brokers and agencies.