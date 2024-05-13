How the New Organic Enforcement Rule Impacts Your Business

In March 2024, the Strengthening Organic Enforcement Final Rule went into effect, increasing oversight and enforcement of the creation and sales of organic agriculture.

During the recent SFA Regulatory Update webinar, “Increased Organic Enforcement and Your Supply Chain,” Jeni Lamb Rogers, associate general counsel at Branded, discussed how the rule affects specialty businesses with an organic product, and those who incorporate organic ingredients into their processes.

“We’re here to talk about a really important rule change within the USDA organic system that impacts anyone that sells organic foods, or anyone that is thinking about adding organic foods as part of their core business function,” said Rogers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Food News