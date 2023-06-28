Hudson River Fruit Distributors Celebrate 60 Years of Apples

Hudson River Fruit Distributors, a leading apple grower, packer and shipper, is proud to announce and celebrate its remarkable 60th anniversary. Established in 1963 by father-son duo Isador & Harold Albinder, the company has remained family-run for four generations, continuously advancing and pushing the boundaries of apple growing and sales in the state of New York.

For six decades, Hudson River Fruit Distributors has been a steadfast presence in the region, contributing to New York’s reputation as a top state for apple production. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable practices, the company has solidified its position as a trusted provider of premium apples to both domestic and international markets.

Harold Albinder, a visionary entrepreneur, founded Hudson River Fruit Distributors with a passion for cultivating exceptional apples. His dedication laid the foundation for a legacy that has endured for generations. As they celebrate this significant milestone, they reflect on its rich history and remarkable achievements. From humble beginnings, the company has grown exponentially, expanding its orchards and modernizing its facilities to accommodate increased demand while maintaining its unwavering commitment to quality.

“We are tremendously proud to commemorate 60 years of excellence in apple production,” said Daniel Albinder, 3rd generation family member and the current CEO of Hudson River Fruit Distributors. “Our success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, past and present, as well as the support and trust we have received from our customers and partners.”

Looking ahead, Hudson River Fruit Distributors remains committed to growth, both in terms of orchard expansion and technological advancements. “In 2022, we finished building our brand new, state of the art, cold atmosphere storage facility. This building will be able to store 100K+ boxes of apples and will allow us to extend our season into the later months.” said Marcus Albinder, a 4th generation family member and Operations Manager of Hudson River Fruit.

By staying ahead of industry trends and leveraging state-of-the-art techniques, the company aims to further elevate its apple production and meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. “Our business has changed so much over the last 60 years, and I am so looking forward to what our future holds,” said Alisha Albinder, a 4th generation family member and current VP of Sales and Marketing.

As Hudson River Fruit Distributors celebrates its 60th anniversary, it not only recognizes its own achievements but also expresses gratitude to the vibrant community that has supported its growth. The company remains committed to nurturing strong relationships with its growers, customers, partners, and the local community, ensuring a sustainable future for both the business and the region it calls home.