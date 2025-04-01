Hydroponically-Grown Happy Berry Gets a Fresh Look

Sustainable strawberries put focus on taste



Santa Maria, Calif. — Happy Berry™ hydroponic strawberries, first launched in late 2021, are entering the spring season with a refreshed look that highlights their naturally sweet flavor and the sustainable way they are produced.

Grown in high tunnel facilities in Santa Maria, California, Happy Berry™ strawberries receive precise nutrition while dramatically reducing water usage, thanks to a seamless trough system with optimized irrigation and water reclamation. Because they’re cultivated on raised tables that make planting, tending and harvesting more ergonomic for farmworkers, these berries don’t require intense fumigation between planting cycles like field-grown strawberries do.

This carefully controlled environment also leads to an exceptionally sweet eating experience.

“Oppy is always looking for ways to improve and grow more sustainably,” said Executive Director of Berries and Canadian Category Development Aaron Quon. “From the beginning, Happy Berry has been a memorable and positive brand, well-suited to a hydroponically-grown item. But we soon discovered that while consumers do care deeply about sustainability, hydroponics still aren’t very well known. Our research has shown that sweetness is the number one driver of their strawberry purchase decisions.”

Consequently, hydroponic growing naturally supports this by producing a significantly sweeter berry which enabled Oppy to pivot its messaging — emphasizing the exceptional flavor of the fruit while still communicating the benefits of this method, shared Quon.

The label now features simplified messaging that amplifies flavor alongside key hydroponic attributes to educate consumers such as less water, less land, less sprays and less impact, making them more naturally delicious.

“The crop is looking fantastic. Heavy volumes are expected through April, May and June, providing ample supply for retailers and consumers, with promotions available for Easter and Mother’s Day,” said Category Director of Berries Dean Barbis.

Happy Berry™ strawberries are available in 1 lb, 2 lb, and 12 oz packaging, and are backed by the trusted Ocean Spray brand.

For more information or to schedule a site visit, contact your Oppy representative today.

About Oppy

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for over 165 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit. Go to oppy.com to learn more.