ICL’s FruitMag Wins SEAL Award for Citrus Preservation

ICL’s groundbreaking citrus preservation product, FruitMag, has won the 2025 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for its innovative and environmentally-friendly approach to post-harvest fruit protection.

Unlike conventional chemical treatments, FruitMag is derived from high-purity magnesium from the Dead Sea, offering an all-natural, residue-free alternative for citrus preservation.

The breakthrough solution ensures that no synthetic residues remain on the fruit, meeting growing consumer demand for healthier, safer food options and aligning with increasingly stringent global regulations on maximum residue levels (MRL).

The SEAL Awards recognise global leaders in sustainability and innovation, celebrating businesses that drive meaningful environmental progress.

In collaboration with the Volcani Institute, ICL conducted extensive efficacy studies demonstrating that FruitMag significantly reduces post-harvest citrus fruit loss, outperforming standard commercial treatments. The versatile solution can be applied post-harvest through spraying, drenching, or dipping, making it suitable for all packaging houses, without the need for high-temperature processing.

“We are proud and honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for FruitMag,” says Yaniv Kabalek, President of ICL Industrial Products.

“This recognition underscores ICL’s unwavering commitment to delivering healthier, more sustainable solutions across the food and farming sectors.

