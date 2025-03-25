ICL’s Sustainable FruitMag Solution Now Commercially Available for Post-Harvest Citrus Use   

Free of fungicides and harmful chemical residues, FruitMag helps fruit-packaging facilities meet environmental standards while ensuring safer, healthier citrus fruit for consumers

Tel Aviv, Israel; St. Louis – ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, announced its FruitMag citrus-preservation solution is now commercially available. Free of fungicides and harmful chemical residues, ICL’s award-winning FruitMag product is made from naturally sourced high-purity magnesium, which enables fruit-packaging facilities to meet environmental standards and to maintain fruit quality without compromising flavor or efficacy.

An innovative, new solution, FruitMag is helping to deliver measurable sustainability benefits by reducing post-harvest fruit losses, minimizing food waste, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions associated with discarded produce. In addition, by eliminating the need for synthetic fungicides – which can leave a chemical residue on fruit – FruitMag reduces potential consumer health risks and helps prevent environmental contamination from agrochemicals.

FruitMag’s mineral-based, food-grade spray formulation requires no special handling or complex chemical synthesis, making it simpler, more energy-efficient, and easier to integrate into existing packing processes than fungicides. Effective across all citrus varieties, FruitMag helps reduce fruit losses while supporting consumer demand for healthier, safer produce and corporate commitments to environmental responsibility.

“FruitMag marks a significant advancement over traditional treatments, which often rely on fungicides that contribute to residue accumulation and face regulatory restrictions,” said Yaniv Kabalek, president, ICL Industrial Products. “By enabling packaging houses and distributors to handle fruit more efficiently, reduce waste, and optimize logistics, FruitMag supports a more sustainable and responsible supply chain.”

Leading a new wave of sustainable agricultural solutions, the product is a proven natural, mineral-based replacement for synthetic fungicides. In a series of controlled efficacy studies conducted in collaboration with the Volcani Institute in Israel, FruitMag demonstrated effectiveness in managing common citrus pathogens, such as sour rot and various molds, consistently achieving results equivalent to conventional fungicide-based products – all without introducing chemical residues.

FruitMag imposes no Maximum Residue Limits (MRL), meeting or exceeding the strictest regulatory standards and consumer expectations for zero chemical residues. As its recognition and adoption grow, it has the potential to drive a major shift toward more sustainable, health-conscious, and environmentally aligned agricultural practices – a mission further validated by its recent recognition as a 2025 SEAL Sustainable Product Award winner.

“FruitMag’s success is encouraging packaging facilities and distributors to rethink outdated practices and embrace toxin-free, environmentally responsible methods,” said Kabalek. “By eliminating reliance on synthetic chemicals, FruitMag showcases a bold vision for the future of agriculture, inspiring competitors and industry leaders to invest in eco-friendly innovations.”

