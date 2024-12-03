Idaho Potato Commission Appoints Two New Commissioners

EAGLE, ID – During the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) October meeting, two new Commissioners were sworn in. Brian Lundquist of Idahoan Foods, LLC and Klaren Koompin, a grower in American Falls will each serve three-year terms. Brian Jones of Sun Valley Potatoes was sworn in for his second term.

“The Idaho® potato brand is one of the most well-known and respected brands in the world primarily due to industry leaders like Brian, Brian and Klaren,” said Jamey Higham, President & CEO, IPC. “Strengthening the Idaho potato brand is our mission every single day. We’ve got a great year ahead of us, and I’m looking forward to working with all nine commissioners.”

The Commissioners help drive the direction of the IPC’s marketing and research programs, which are all designed to increase Idaho potato consumption, encourage consumers to proactively look for the “Grown in Idaho®” seal, and meet at least one of three overarching goals:

1. Stimulate demand for all Idaho-branded potato products domestically and internationally.

2. Educate consumers that Idaho potatoes are nutritious, heart-healthy, and relevant for today’s lifestyles.

3. Build consumer and customer loyalty in seeking “Grown in Idaho” products.

Nine Commissioners represent Idaho potato growers, shippers and processors. They are nominated by industry peers and selected by Governor Brad Little. The Commissioners are:

· Mark Darrington (Big D Farms) – Chairman

· Eric Jemmett (J&S Farms) – Vice Chairman

· Daren Bitter (Bittersweet Farms)

· Brian Jones (Sun Valley Potatoes)

· Klaren Koompin (Koompin Farms)

· Brian Lundquist (Idahoan® Foods, LLC)

· Paul Saito (McCain Foods US)

· Mike Telford (Sun Valley Seed & Lost River Seed)

· Bryan Wada (Wada Farms)

About The Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.