IFCO Achieves Global ISO Certifications, Meeting Retailers’ And Growers’ Needs For Quality, Safety, And Sustainability 

Tampa, Florida – IFCO is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained global ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certifications for its management systems.

The certifications include:

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System

highlights IFCO’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality services and drive continuous improvement

ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management System

reflects IFCO’s proactive approach to prioritizing workplace safety and employee wellbeing

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System

underscores IFCO’s leadership in driving sustainability and minimizing environmental impact

“These external certifications mark a key milestone in our ESG strategy, reaffirming our commitment to the highest governance standards. Our ISO 45001 certification highlights our dedication to our people and our ambition to continue leading the industry in health and safety”, explains Inigo Canalejo, IFCO Vice President ESG and Strategic Marketing. “Achieving these certifications ahead of our fiscal year-end deadline demonstrates our proactive approach to delivering safe, high-quality, and environmentally sustainable packaging and logistics solutions to customers worldwide.”

Setting the standard for food retail supply chains

The global ISO certifications reflect IFCO’s commitment to quality, operational excellence, and sustainability across its international operations. These certifications cover the washing, disinfection, and logistics of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs), along with advanced tracking and tracing solutions for the food retail sector.

As retailers increasingly seek certified partners for supply chain transparency, safety, and sustainability, IFCO supports them in achieving their environmental and quality objectives. With certified locations in Europe, North America, and Latin America – including Germany, the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the UK, and Lithuania – IFCO upholds rigorous standards across its global operations.

By strengthening its commitment to sustainable practices, IFCO continues to set benchmarks in reusable packaging solutions and responsible supply chain management, as outlined in the company’s ESG (Environment Social Governance) 2025 strategy

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 395 million reusable packaging containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2.2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS