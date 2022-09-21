IFG Honors Long-Term Licensee with Inaugural D.W. Cain Award

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Last year, INTERNATIONAL FRUIT GENETICS LLC (IFG) selected Agricola Andrea S.A.C. in Peru as the winner for its inaugural D.W. Cain Award competition. Due to the pandemic, the award was offered virtually. Fast forward eight months and the long-awaited trophy was finally bestowed, in person, by IFG CEO, Andy Higgins to the Agricola Andrea executive team comprised of owner Jonathan Geller and Marketing & Business Strategy Director Eduardo Mazzini, during IFG’s California Field Days in August 2022.

“We are proud to recognize Agricola Andrea S.A.C. in person after making this announcement virtually last year,” said IFG CEO Andy Higgins. “They have truly set the bar as the first D.W. Cain Award winners. We look forward to selecting the 2022 winner later this year and continuing to celebrate those licensees who go the extra mile and help realize our mission which is to utilize natural breeding practices in order to provide consumers with an incredible eating experience.”

The D.W. Cain Award was created in honor of IFG founder, Dr. David Cain, whose years of dedication and revolutionary breeding developments transformed the industry. The award pays tributes to licensees who have shown exemplary work in supporting and promoting IFG’s vision in the grape industry. The IFG team selected Agricola Andrea S.A.C. for its dedication to quality as well as being a partner in the adoption and promotion of IFG’s varietal logos and trademarks. In addition, the Agricola Andrea has been instrumental in representing IFG creatively in retail, resulting in millions of IFG branded packages being distributed in the marketplace.

To date, Agricola Andrea has been an IFG licensee for nearly nine years and is IFG’s largest licensed grower in Peru, producing 100% IFG varieties.

“Passion for excellence is embedded in our heart and soul,” said Eduardo Mazzini, Director, Marketing & Business Strategy. “This award carries the IFG image and everything behind it, as well as Dr. Cain’s vision for the industry. It is a true privilege, and we are truly grateful to receive this award.”

Agricola Andrea is a Certified B Corporation

Agricola Andrea also announced earlier this year that it is a Certified B Corporation or B Corp, part of a global movement of businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

About IFG

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, USA, IFG is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company. Founded in 2001, the company is internationally recognized for its top quality, non-GMO fruit varieties in the table grape, cherry and raisin industries that were pioneered by the company’s co-founder and former Lead Plant Breeder, world-renowned fruit scientist Dr. David Cain. Following Dr. Cain’s retirement, the team is now led by Dr. Chris Owens. IFG patents and licenses its varieties to worldwide marketers and growers, with licensees in 15 countries and its fruit actively marketed in over 30 countries. For more information, visit www.ifg.world.

About Agricola Andrea S.A.C.

Agricola Andrea S.A.C. is part of Joy Produce and the MIGIVA Group family owned companies with over 30 years of operation in the local and international markets providing products and services in agriculture, aquaculture, fishing / maritime and construction.