iFoodDecisionSciences Acquires Trimble’s HarvestMark Business

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced that iFoodDecisionSciences, Inc. (iFoodDS) has acquired Trimble’s HarvestMark® business, a provider of food traceability and quality inspection solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.



iFoodDS, a leading provider of food safety and process control software solutions, has worked closely with Trimble’s HarvestMark business. In 2018, the companies partnered to deliver an integrated supply chain solution for food safety, traceability and quality management. This collaboration was demonstrated in the Western Growers Food Safety Risk Management Program, which was announced in 2019. The acquisition of HarvestMark lays a strong foundation for iFoodDS to maximize the effectiveness of a combined solution for current and potential customers.



“The collaboration between iFoodDS and HarvestMark during the past year developed into a tightly integrated solution for customers,” said Darryl Matthews, senior vice president, Trimble’s Resources and Utilities Segment. “As Trimble evaluated the long-term success of HarvestMark, the optimal solution was to sell the business to iFoodDS, allowing Trimble to focus on its core strategy to increase farm operational efficiencies in the field. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with iFoodDS, enabling Trimble’s farming customers to leverage an integrated food safety, traceability and quality control solution as part of their overall operations.”



iFoodDS delivers an integrated supply chain solution for food safety, traceability and quality management. By integrating HarvestMark’s traceability and quality inspection information with iFoodDS’ real-time food safety data, the combined company will offer a comprehensive supply chain management platform that can significantly benefit fresh produce grower/shippers, packers, distributors, food service companies and grocery retailers globally.



“iFoodDS and HarvestMark have a demonstrated track record of simplifying the burdensome task of collecting and documenting process control data, which is required today in the food industry. Our years of collaborating have taken our work to the next level by providing real-time visibility throughout the supply chain,” said Diane Wetherington, CEO of iFoodDecisionSciences. “The decision to acquire HarvestMark is driven by our mission to further enable customers to minimize their supply chain risks and allow them to focus on the business of growing and selling food.”



This combined solution is unique in the industry. It enables streamlined management of day-to-day food safety and quality control risks—regardless of where they occur in the supply chain—by providing traceability, both at the lot and item level, with continuous real-time tracking of food safety practices. The solution provides greater transparency, enhanced quality and unparalleled safety for food companies, retailers and consumers by enabling meaningful analysis of food ‘from farm to the fork’ across the entire supply chain.



“iFoodDS is committed to helping advance continuous food safety improvements throughout the produce supply chain,” added Wetherington. “This acquisition is a further step in that commitment and our goal to be a strong partner to companies who work diligently to provide safe and healthy fruits and vegetables to consumers.”



HarvestMark has been reported as part of Trimble’s Resources and Utilities Segment. The sale will not have a material impact on the reporting segment or overall financial results.

About iFoodDecisionSciences

iFoodDecisionSciences, Inc. (iFoodDS) is a leading provider of supply-chain spanning, real-time food safety and quality control software for companies operating in the produce market. With in-built scalability, iFoodDS is bringing easy-to-use digital tools to today’s operating environment while establishing the technical foundation for advanced data solutions and future automation. iFoodDecisionSciences is privately held. For more information, visit: www.idsfoodsafety.com.



About HarvestMark

HarvestMark is a leading fresh food traceability, smart contract and quality insights platform. HarvestMark solutions deliver transparency and unparalleled efficiency and insight into the fresh food supply chain. HarvestMark’s platform and tools enable food producers, distributors and retailers to establish a transparent supply chain, optimize product quality and freshness, and build consumer loyalty, while increasing sales and driving down costs. For more information, visit: www.harvestmark.com.



About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

