IFPA Mobilizes Members for White House Conference Regional Sessions

Newark, De. & Washington, D.C. – With the recent Administration announcement of a series of regional listening sessions to inform creation of the U.S. nutrition security blueprint to be unveiled at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September, the International Fresh Produce Association enlisted a broad cross-section of its membership. to participate in the listening sessions and ensure the fresh fruit and vegetable community is represented and heard.

“With the conference coming in September, the Administration is quickly undertaking the stakeholder feedback process via these listening sessions, so it was imperative that we asked a diverse cross-section of our membership to attend and share their perspectives,” said IFPA Vice President of Nutrition & Health Mollie Van Lieu. “The blueprint represents an opportunity to embed IFPA’s nutrition priorities as part of a national strategy focused on improving the health of all Americans. As IFPA continues to work on nutrition issues for its members, thank you to everyone who let the Administration know our industry is ready to play a leadership role in solving our nation’s health crises.”

In addition, IFPA is a member of the national Strategy Group on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health (convened by Tufts University, Food Systems for our Future, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and World Central Kitchen) to help inform the Conference. IFPA remains steadfastly committed to collaborating with Congress and the Administration to aggressively prioritize nutrition policies that improve dietary quality for every citizen.

