IFPA Reacts to Appointment of USDA Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs

Washington, DC – The International Fresh Produce Association welcomes the U.S. Senate confirmation of the appointment of Alexis Taylor as the USDA Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. Ms. Taylor brings a wealth of expertise and experience that are crucial to helping expand U.S. agricultural exports and to advance sound, science based international trade policies around the world. IFPA congratulates Ms. Taylor and looks forward to working with her to promote global consumption of healthful and nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables.
