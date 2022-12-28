IFPA Reacts to Appointment of USDA Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs

With policy and regulatory advocacy as one of its foundational strategic priorities, the International Fresh Produce Association is pleased to announce it has enhanced its already strong government relations practice with the addition of Rebeckah Freeman Adcock as its new Vice President of U.S. Government Relations. She joins a diverse team led by IFPA Chief Policy Officer Robert L. Guenther, whose staff is focused on issues ranging from nutrition and health (Mollie Van Lieu), labor/immigration (John Hollay), supply chain/environment (George Szcezpanski), and political affairs/grassroots (John Toner and Angela Tiwari). …