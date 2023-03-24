IFPA Retail Conference: Close-Knit Conversations on Boosting Retail Performance

Newark, De. – The Retail Conference, June 7-8 in Oak Brook, IL (Chicago area), will tackle top industry issues, foster strong business relationships in an intimate setting, and enhance networking through a golf tournament.

“We know that produce retailers and their suppliers face stiff headwinds, and this conference connects them to the people and insights they need to thrive in the current business climate,” said Joe Watson, vice president of retail, foodservice, and wholesale membership. “What stands out to me is the close-knit setting of this event. Because we cap attendance, everyone has the opportunity for real conversation around the most pressing issues our industry faces. Buyers from chains like Albertsons, Walmart, Costco, SpartanNash, Tops, and more join their perspectives with those of leading suppliers.”

The International Fresh Produce Association’s key retail-focused event will address:

· Transformative Changes in Food and Beverage Retail and What They Mean for Produce. Circana’s fresh foods expert, Jonna Parker, will address produce’s unique strengths at retail despite disruptive challenges, and how retailers can expand the success of fresh fruits and vegetables.

· Food as Medicine and Produce Prescriptions: What’s It Mean for the Produce Department? Last fall’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health created a pathway for expansion of Food as Medicine programs, including insurer-paid produce prescriptions, which could put millions – if not billions – of dollars toward produce to be redeemed at retail. IFPA’s Mollie Van Lieu will moderate a discussion around what is happening at retail and where it needs to go.

· FSMA 204 for Retail. FDA released the FSMA 204 Final Rule establishing additional recordkeeping requirements for those who manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods. IFPA’s Ed Treacy will review the rule and what this means to attendees.

· Retail Relationships – Building Your Business Through Powerful Partnerships. True partnerships are critical to driving any business and weathering the choppy waters of uncertainty. Retail veterans will reveal what a real and relevant partnership looks and feels like in the current business environment. Attendees will take away tips to transcend challenges and drive positive sales momentum.

See the full schedule here.

In addition to the education portion of the program, participants will enjoy networking opportunities during the one-day conference and a golf tournament the day before.

“Not only are we attentive to the issues of the day,” Watson said, “but we also take time to enjoy each other’s company and even play a little golf – where each foursome has a buyer. Business and golf, what a match! Because this event did sell out last year, I’d encourage anyone interested in attending to register as soon as possible so they aren’t left out this year.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.