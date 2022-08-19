IFPA Retail Produce Manager Award Winners Announced

Washington D.C. and Newark, DE. – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has announced the winners of the IFPA Retail Produce Manager Awards Program. The program, sponsored by Dole Food Company, recognizes retail produce managers who represent the industry to the consumer and work every day to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. IFPA honors 25 of the industry’s top retail produce managers for this award.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic and new shopping habits have been created, it’s important that we realize neighborhood stores are still where produce is most often purchased; and companies that grow and market fresh products remain reliant and indebted to the produce managers that interact between us and the shopper,” said Johan Linden, COO of Dole Food Company. “Honoring these individuals with the Retail Produce Manager Award is an opportunity for Dole to acknowledge and thank them for their critical roles in landing produce in the shopping cart.”

The winners will be recognized at IFPA’s Global Produce & Floral Show where they will attend as VIPs, participating in the conference education and networking.

“Retail produce managers are some of the greatest ambassadors for our industry,” said IFPA’s Vice President of Retail, Foodservice and Wholesale, Joe Watson. “Through dedication to our industry, innovative merchandising and customer engagement, they have direct impact on growing consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Recognizing these leaders and sharing more about their incredible work strengthens our industry and helps us provide a vibrant future for all.”

The 2022 Winners of the IFPA Retail Produce Manager Award are:

Tamra Barnes – Harps Food Store, Dexter, Missouri

Joshua “Josh” Combs – Food City, Galax, Virginia

Javier Contreras – Sendik’s Food Market, Franklin, Wisconsin

Carmen Dipiazza Jr. – Price Chopper, Guilderland, New York

Morgan Dodge – Pilgrim’s Market, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Tyler Doggett – Corner Market, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Micah Fabrizio – Albertsons Safeway, Denver, Colorado

Clint Fraze – New Seasons Market, Happy Valley, Oregon

Lisa Graner – Coborn’s Inc., Bismarck, North Dakota

Mitchell “Mitch” John Hamelin – Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Ajax, Ontario, Canada

David Heetderks – SpartanNash’s Forest Hills Foods, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Chris Jorgensen – Food Lion, LLC, Gloucester, Virginia

Troy Kopriva – Hy-Vee, Inc., Grimes, Iowa

Grant Naylor – Macey’s, Providence, Utah

Mohamad “Mo” Qadir – Harris-Teeter Super Markets, Purcellville, Virginia

Bridget Robin – Super One Foods, Opelousas, Louisiana

Alex Samario – Gelson’s Markets, Sante Fe Springs, California

Bob Smith – Mariano’s, Oak Lawn, Illinois

Rich Spader – Big Y Foods, Inc. – Derby, Connecticut

Douglas Storey – Tops Friendly Markets, North Tonawanda, New York

Michelle Tarwater – Fred Meyer Stores, Inc., Issaquah, Washington

Donald “Don” Eugene Uttley – Mount Royal Market, Duluth, Minnesota

Dan Villone, Brookshire Grocery Company, Kilgore, Texas

Calvin “The Goat” Yednak – JEWEL-OSCO, Munster, Indiana

William “Will” Yontz – The Giant Company, Martinsburg, West Virginia

“We congratulate the winners and look forward to celebrating them at the Global Produce & Floral Show in October,” said Watson.

Registration is open for the Global Produce & Floral Show, attendees can register and see more about the event on the website: https://www.freshproduce.com/events/the-global-produce-and-floral-show/

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence. While IFPA is built on the legacy of United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association, it is not just a combination. It is transformational. Recognizing the industry required an even more powerful and unified voice, the leaders of the former United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association chose not to merge, but rather to create an entirely new organization to supersede their organizations, effective January 1, 2022.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.